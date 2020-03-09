‘ Ekta Kapoor reveals about ‘Sexism’ in Bollywood

The czarina of Indian television industry Ekta Kapoor has revealed about the ‘sexism’ in the Indian entertainment industry. The noted film and TV series producer has opened up about the sexism and how she faced it in an interview given to Pinkvilla.

” I was like there has been a history of male producer, directors on the set who abuse constantly and they are constantly losing their temper. I used to be assertive. From having rumors about me breaking my mobile to breaking table, me doing some seriously whacked out stuff I had everything. From my tika to my rings, to making me sound like an alpha bitch, I was out there presented like this freak nature”, said the ace producer.

“I mean you have to scared of me because I was doing something which was my job. I was working with so many men initially and just being assertive was becoming a problem. So, I was like I need this done. And of course, I had become caricaturist ‘she wants her things done, she thinks no end of herself”, Ekta added.