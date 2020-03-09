Lakhs of devotees participate in ‘Pongala’ amid COVID-19 fear

Devotees in Kerala took part in the famous ‘Attukal Pongala’ celebrations amid corona fear in the state. The festival is considered to be one of the largest religious congregations of women. However, unlike all the other times, women, elders and children could be seen wearing masks as prevention against the spreading virus.

Braving the scorching heat, devotees from the state and outside, converged in temple grounds, both sides of highways, roads and bylines across the capital city and prepared ‘pongala’, a sweet offering, on makeshift brick stoves.

People using hand sanitizers in between was also common. Some devotees complained that masks and sanitizers were out of stock in many medical shops in the city.

Preparing ‘pongala’ (sweet offering) is considered an auspicious all-women ritual as part of the annual festival of the Attukal Bhahavathy Temple here, popularly known as the “Women’s Sabarimala.”

Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert.

Meanwhile, a three-year old child in Kochi tested positive for the virus, officials said on Monday.

The state had reported the first three positive cases in India for the deadly virus and had successfully treated them.