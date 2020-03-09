Mahindra to launch BS 6 KUV 100NXT this month: Know the features and price

Leading Indian automobile company Mahindra Motors will soon launch its BS 6 KUV 100NXT in the country. Mahindra has introduced KUV 100NXT in India on 2017. As per reports BS 6 KUV 100NXT petrol will be in showrooms in the coming weeks.

The BS 6 KUV 100NXT will powered with a BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will produce 83 PS and 115 Nm of peak torque. The car will have a 5-speed manual transmission.

In interiors, the car will maintain its present design. The car will equipped with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring GPS navigation, automatic climate control, dual-clock console with MID screen, steering-mounted audio controls, cooled glove box and driver’s seat height adjust.

On exterior, the car still gets the same grille design, front/rear bumpers, faux skid plates and 15-inch alloys (top-spec trim).

Prices of BS 6 KUV 100NXT will start from ?5.50 lakh* for the K2+ trim, the higher K4+ trim will retail at ?5.96 lakh, and will extend up to ?7.12 lakh* for the K8 trim.