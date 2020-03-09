Petrol and diesel prices slashed in India for fifth day on a row

In India fuel rates were again slashed. The fuel prices were declined for the fifth day in a row.

According to the leading oil distributing company in the country Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the petrol price was slashed by 24 paise on Monday. While diesel price was cut down by 25 paise.

In national capital, Delhi, the petrol price reached below Rs.71 mark in the last week. It is the lowest since September 12,2019. The price of diesel touched its lowest since January 12,2019 .

The main reason for the downfall of fuel prices in India is the going down of price of crude oil in the international market.