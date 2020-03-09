Strong earthquake of 5.6 hits California

United States Geological Survey has informed that a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter Scale has hit the United States of America. The earthquake hit the coast of Northern California on Monday. No causality or damages were reported.

Earlier on March 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has hit the US-Mexico border region in the Mexican state of Baja California. The tremors of the earthquake has hit the state’s northeast, about 30 miles south of m Mexicali and north of the town Alberto Oviedo Mota.