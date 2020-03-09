‘Women are being made to protest under the influence of drugs’: BJP president on woman leading protests

Dilip Ghosh, the state committee president of BJP Bengal unit has accused that women are being made to protest under the influence of drugs.

“Destructive protests are going on over the past few days. Women are being made to protest under the influence of drugs and are shouting throughout the day. This indicates that they have forgotten culture, can’t differentiate between right and wrong and have lost their sense of decency,” said Dilip Ghosh.

“We all need to think where our society is heading. If these women behave like this on the roads, how will the people behave with them? They will become victims of crime,” Dilip Ghosh added.

“The indecent manner in which young women are behaving and campaigning is very unfortunate. I am not blaming anyone. It is a deterioration of the society,” he added.