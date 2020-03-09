Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch set for March 27: Know the specifications

Popular Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi will launch its new series of smartphones on March 27. The launching of the series will be live streamed on the official Xiaomi accounts on all social media like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series includes the standard Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro 5G powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Both the smartphones have 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both the phones have a selfie camera of 20 MP. Mi 10 has equips a 108 MP primary rear camera, 13 MP ultra wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Meanwhile the Mi 10 Pro has a 108 MP primary rear camera, 20 MP ultra wide camera, a 8 MP telephoto camera and a 12 MP portrait camera.

The Mi 10 has a large battery with a capacity of 4780 mAh. While the Mi 10 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery with support for 50 W wired fast charging.