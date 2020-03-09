Yes Bank scam: Paintings by Priyanka Gandhi were bought for a whopping price by Yes Bank promoter

An alleged nexus between the Yes Bank and Congress-Gandhi family was found out by the Income Tax Department (IT Department). This was reported by OPindia.

The IT Department has found evidences of a relation between former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rana Kapoor has bought a painting of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for whopping amount. This has raised suspicion over Gandhi’s family’s involvement in Yes Bank scam. The Income Tax Department is investigating that is there there is a link between Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.

Rana Kapoor had allegedly bought a painting by Priyanka Gandhi for a whopping Rs 2 crore. This was revealed by Rana Kapoor during the interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges on Sunday. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.