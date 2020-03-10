Amid Covid 19 fear Delhi saw a sombre Holi

The national capital witnessed a sombre celebration of Holi due to the threat of coronavirus.Whereas in riot-affected northeast Delhi, most people played Holi inside their houses amid heavy presence of security forces on the streets.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed away from Holi celebrations this year. He had earlier said that he would not play Holi this year due to the coronavirus threat and last month’s riots in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives.

“Happy Holi. Please take care of yourself while playing Holi. Please protect yourself from coronavirus,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The national capital has reported four coronavirus cases so far. Health experts and government have advised people to stay away from large gatherings.

Riot-affected Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar saw people playing Holi inside their residence rather on roads and streets.

There was heavy deployment of security forces across riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi. There were no reports of any untoward incident.

Sohan Pal (63), a pan shop owner, said this year there was less people on the roads on the occasion of Holi as they are struggling their bring their lives back on track after the violence.

“People still fear that there could violence again,” Pal said.