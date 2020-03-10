Boxing: Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

In boxing, India’s star boxers Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain has won bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan. By winning the medals they had also secured their berths to the Tokyo Olympics which will be held this year.

World silver medallist and top seeded Amit Panghal lost to Jianguan Hu of China by 3-2. Earlier in the Asian semifinals held in last year, Amit Panghal has defeated Jianguan Hu.

Third seed and 2018 world silver medallist boxer from China Hong Gu has defeated two-time world bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain by 5-0.

Earlier on yesterday six-time world champion M.C.Mary Kom has secured her Olympic berth by entering semi-finals by defeating Philippines’ Irish Magno.

Pooja Rani (75kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) has also secured Olympic berths.