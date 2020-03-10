Coronavirus : Covid-19 symptoms usually take 5 days to appear, says new study

People with coronavirus are symptom-free for an average of five days – almost twice as long as the common cold, according to new research.It would put colleagues or classmates at risk for a full working week – before a carrier was even aware they had the bug.

Infected individuals should expect to begin feeling unwell “within 12 days” – although in rare cases the incubation period can last longer.The findings support current recommendations to isolate those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 for two weeks.

Study senior author professor Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University in the US, said: “Based on our analysis of publicly available data, the current recommendation of 14 days for active monitoring or quarantine is reasonable.”

But he added: “With that period some cases would be missed over the long-term.”