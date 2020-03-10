Coronavirus: Important advisory regarding mobile phone usage was issued

The Ministry of Education in UAE has issued advisory for all those who uses mobile phones. The ministry has urged all people especially students to keep their mobile phones clean, ensuring that the mobile phone don’t become a way of spreading harmful corona virus.

The ministry has asked all to clean the phones twice a day, especially if they were used in bathrooms and public toilets.

The ministry informed that this is a precautionary step and will reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and help protecting the public health.