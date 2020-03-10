Coronavirus: Saudi tests five positive cases

The Ministry of Health informed today that it has detected five new cases of corona virus, escalating the number to 20 in Saudi Arabia.

It was further stated that four citizens were diagnosed with the disease, three of whom had arrived from Iran and Iraq and entered quarantine after their return. The laboratory tests showed that they were carrying the new coronavirus and they were then transferred to a quarantine ward in a hospital in the Eastern Province.

The ministry statement explained that the fourth case is of a citizen with mild respiratory symptoms had reported to a hospital in the Eastern Province. He has been isolated in the hospital for treatment after the tests returned positive.

The ministry added that the fifth case is an Egyptian, who had recently come from his country. He too showed mild respiratory symptoms and tested positive. The patient has been isolated in a hospital in Makkah, and all those with whom he had contacts were identified and accounted for.

The ministry has also called upon all people to contact its 937 service center for any queries, while stressing that information should be taken from its official sources and not to believe in any of the rumours.