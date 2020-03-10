Coronavirus : Total COVID-19 infected cases in India rise to 56

The global toll from coronavirus on Tuesday passed 4,000 and countries around the world ramped up their restrictions to limit the spread of infections.

In India, two people were diagnosed with the illness in Pune. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed that there were a total of four coronavirus cases in the state. In Kerala, six more cases were reported.

Italy announced severe nationwide restrictions on travel. The country’s 60-million people will only be able to travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3. All schools and universities, which were closed nationwide last week until March 15, will now not reopen before next month.

Eight fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, taking the total number of patients in India to 56. One new case each has been reported from Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.