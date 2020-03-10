COVID 19: 58 Indians brought back from Iran to India

With the number of increase in the positive tested COVID 19 cases in Iran, Indian Air Force brought back 58 Indians.

The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday evening.

IAF spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said the aircraft evacuated 25 men, 31 women and two children. It brought swab samples of 529 Indians to carry out laboratory tests and check whether they carry coronavirus infection.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

The official said the Indian citizens who have returned from Iran have been quarantined at a medical facility in Hindon.

“The IAF has activated necessary medical protocols and has put required facilities in place to provide fellow citizens with adequate care and support,” Banerjee said.

The external affairs minister said the government was working on bringing back more Indians from Iran.

Iran is one of the few countries which are reporting sizeable number of coronavirus cases. According to latest reports, over 237 people died of coronavirus infection in Iran while number of positive cases crossed 7000 mark.