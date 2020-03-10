DGP Rishiraj Singh directs Kerala Jails to have this measure for coping Covid-19

The second wave of Coronavirus in Kerala had prompted the state government and its departments to step up the efforts for stopping the spread of the pandemic at its initial stage.

In line with the efforts initiated by the government departments, Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh had called for active measures to be implemented immediately for curbing the pandemic.DGP Rishiraj Singh directed all Prisons to be equipped with isolation cells for inmates showing coronavirus symptoms. Inmates with cold and throat pain will be kept in these cells and observed and given treatment.

The Isolation cells will be located near to the administrative block in prisons for better monitoring of ailing inmates. Screening and observation will be done for prisoners returning to jail after the parole period.