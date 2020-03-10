Holi 2020 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes everyone a ‘Happy Holi’; shares pics

Holi, the festival of colors signifies the victory of good over evil as people perform rituals and burn down the bonfire in order to burn down the evil within. As we celebrate Holika Dahan today, just before Rang Panchami, just sometime back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media to share a glowing picture with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they celebrate Holi and perform Holika Dahan in their backyard.

On Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture with Aaradhya as they perform Holika Dahan. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned the picture, “Happy Holi to All Love n Light.” Wishing fans a very Happy Holi, Aishwarya wants all love and light for all her fans. As the actress shared a picture with Aaradhya, the mother-daughter glow as the light of the bonfire burning down spreads defeating the evil.

In the picture, Aishwarya and her princess Aaradhya look radiant as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles for a selfie by the burning bonfire. While Aaradhya is seen dressed in a pink flowy dress and a pink hairband, her mommy is seen sporting a cool red lipstick in the picture. Other than the glowing picture, Aishwarya also shared a picture of the bonfire burning down in the garden of the Bachchan family house and gives fans a sneak-peak in their Holi celebrations.