Indian rupee hits life-time low against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the Indian rupee has touched a fresh life-time low against the UAE currency, UAE Dirham. The downfall of Indian rupee was accelerated over the fears of coronavirus outbreak. Indian rupee has touched 20.34 against the UAE dirham.

The Indian rupee has opened weak at 73.99 against the US dollar at the Interbank foreign exchange and then slipped to 74.03 registering a loss of 16 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 73.87 on Friday.

As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices and weakening of US dollar in the global market has supported the Indian rupee from its downward fall.