ITBP officials dress up as bears to chase monkeys: See video

A video of a group of h Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials dressed up as bears for chasing monkeys is going viral on the social media.

“#ITBP jawans found a unique way to scare monkeys in #Uttrakhand They dressed like jungle bears! See how monkeys ran away in seconds @ITBP_official”, captioned the video shared on Twitter.

One can see in the video that dozens of monkeys stomp the premises of the ITBP camp. The ITBP soldiers then come out dressed as bears, to scare away the monkeys. As soon as the monkeys see them, they run away into the nearby forests.

#ITBP jawans found a unique way to scare monkeys in #Uttrakhand They dressed like jungle bears ! See how monkeys ran away in seconds @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/YrxskKWAq3 — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) March 9, 2020

As per the news agency ANI, the video clips is captured at ITBP Camp-Mirthi, Uttarakhand.