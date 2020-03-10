Kerala closes schools as Covid cases rises to 12

Kerala government had decided to cancel all exams till Upper Primary(Class 7) as 6 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, making the total coronavirus positive cases to 12. The CM Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to do a Press meet in this regard shortly. Kerala Government had also decided to cancel all Public functions and a circular barring public assembly would be released. Plus two, SSLC and exams for classes 8,9, and 10 will continue as scheduled. All other classes including summer camps, madrasas, and exams are canceled.

CM had requested public support to defend the pandemic and urged people to refrain from attending public functions. He urged travelers from Italy, Iran and South Korea to voluntarily submit themselves for medical facilities and coordinate with them till clearance.

All the new cases are relatives of the family who returned recently from Italy. All the eight are receiving treatment from the isolation ward in Kozhanchery Medical college.Govt.had