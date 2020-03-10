DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Kuwait stops issuing visas and entry permits

Mar 10, 2020, 06:22 pm IST
In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Kuwait government has announced that the issuing of visas and entry permits to the country will be temporarily suspended.

The Kuwait Cabinet has authorized the Ministry of Interior to suspend all type of visas except for those used by diplomatic delegations.

