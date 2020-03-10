Kuwait stops issuing visas and entry permits

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Kuwait government has announced that the issuing of visas and entry permits to the country will be temporarily suspended.
?????? ???? ???????: ???? ??????? ???? ????? ????? ???????? ??????? ?? ?????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ??????? ??????????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ????? ????? #???? #??????
(? ?)
— ??????????????? KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 9, 2020
The Kuwait Cabinet has authorized the Ministry of Interior to suspend all type of visas except for those used by diplomatic delegations.
?????? ???? ???????: ???? ??????? ???? ????????? ???????? ???? ?????? ??????? ?????????? ?????? ??? ????? ??? #???? #??????
(? ?)
— ??????????????? KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 9, 2020
Post Your Comments