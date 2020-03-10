Media ban:Opposition to escalate resolution in Parliament

Opposition parties unanimously decided to raise a resolution against the controversial ban against two Malayalam channels, Asianet and Media One ordering them to go off-air for 48 hours. However, the ban was revoked following the mass outcry against infringement of Press freedom.

RSP leader NK Premchandran MP said the matter demands immediate attention and even if the resolution meets with any hindrance in the house the matter will be raised at Zero hour. He said that the notice from information and broadcasting ministry had not stated any vicious journalism or fake news by the concerned channels thus denying the provision for free journalism. A free press is a stalwart of democracy and the subject should be brought to the attention of PM Narendra Modi with immediate effect, he said.

The information and broadcasting ministry had pointed out in its notice that Media One and Asianet had cornered RSS and Delhi police for their role in the Delhi violence.