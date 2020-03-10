NRK from Trivandrum dies in Riyadh

Sawad Abdul Jabbar, a Saudi expatriate from Perumathura, Trivandrum died in Riyadh succumbing to a fatal Cardiac arrest. The 50-year-old man was rushed to a Riyadh hospital after he complained of uneasiness after duty hours soon after returning to his residence in Rowla Riyadh. He breathed his last at the hospital without responding to the medical aide.

Sawad is survived by wife Shima Beevi and two children Abin and Afreen. Shima Beevi was a former faculty at Riyadh international Indian School. The funeral rites of the deceased will be held at Riyadh.