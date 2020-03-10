Saudi to raise its crude oil supply

Saudi Aramco, the oil company in Saudi Arabia has announced that it will rise its crude oil supply. The crude oil supply will rised by 12.3 million barrel per day. The supply to customers in side the kingdom and exporting will be rised. This was informed by the CEO of the national oil company of Saudi Amin Nasser .

” April’s crude supply will be 300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maxi,u, sustained capacity of 1.2 million bpd”, said Amin Nasser in a statement.

From April 1, this increased volume will be supplied to customers.