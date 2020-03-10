See the pictures of Holi celebration of Aishwarya Rai and family

Former miss worlds and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared pictures of her Holi celebrations on social media. The actress has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family’s Holi celebrations . “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light”, she captioned the picture.

Bollywood kick started its Holi celebrations this year with the Ambanis’ grand bash over the weekend, which saw everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance.