Sister Lucy to approach Pope Francis against her expulsion

Sister Lucy Kalappura said she will approach Pope Francis to raise her concerns regarding her expulsion from the Seminary and the congregation. Sister Lucy raised suspicion on her appeals being rejected twice by the Vatican and alleged conspiracy from the Kerala congregation heads by misinterpreting the events.

She said the notice she received from the Vatican made no mention of the reason for her expulsion and iterated that she will continue to live in the Seminary at Karakkamala-till convinced of the reason.

The FCC congregation had asked Sister Lucy to vacate the Seminary following the Vatican notice. Sister Lucy’s appeals were rejected by the Vatican earlier. Sister Lucy Kalappura is the nun who stood in stern support for the victim in the Jalandhar Diocese nun rape case.