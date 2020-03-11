Bollywood’s iconic thriller ‘The Burning Train’ to have remake

Bollywood’s 1980’s action thriller, ‘The Burning Train’, will soon have a remake. With film producer Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani joining hands, the tweet came from Jackky about the project.

Delighted to announce the remake of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra . A classic by Ravi Chopra sir.Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago.@vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #BRFilms pic.twitter.com/5gDdx6sqKW — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) March 11, 2020

The Burning Train revolved around a superfast train Super Express, designed by Vinod (Vinod Khanna) after giving six years of his life to it. But Randhir (Danny Denzongpa) whose design for the project got rejected decides to take revenge and plants a bomb in the train during its inaugural run from Delhi to Mumbai. After the blast, the train catches fire, and the rest of the film chronicles the efforts of Vinod’s friend Ashok (Dharmendra) in trying to save as many lives as he could with the help of fellow passengers Ravi (Jeetendra) and Rakesh (Vinod Mehra).

The film starred Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa. Produced by BR Chopra, the film was directed by Ravi Chopra. RD Burman gave the music of the film which is popular till date.