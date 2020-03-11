Actor Vishal to make directorial debut with this movie

After Thupparivaalan (2017), Mysskin and Vishal decided to reunite with Thupparivaalan 2, but all did not go well between the two. After Mysskin demanded Rs 40 crore more than the said budget and Vishal refused to agree, the former walked out of this project. It was then said that Vishal will be taking over as the film’s director.

Today, picture of the letter issued by Mysskin to Vishal Film Factory has been doing rounds on the internet. In it, Mysskin has cited the 15 terms and conditions to Vishal (who is also the producer of Thupparivaalan 2), after which he will return as the director. Mysskin’s clauses did not go down well with many and fans of Vishal have also reacted to it asking on what basis has Mysskin put up such clauses.

Vishal has finally confirmed that he is going to make his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. In the statement the actor has also mentioned about Mysskin’s exit from Thupparivaalan 2.