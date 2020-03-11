Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy rises to 463, over 9,000 infected

Italy saw 168 additional deaths from the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, authorities announced Tuesday, raising the national death toll to a whopping 631 amid the first day of a sweeping country-wide lockdown, the British ITV television channel first reported.

The death toll stood at 463 in Italy on Monday evening — with the number of cases in the country spiking 24 percent over the weekend, with at least 9,100 Italians infected with the COVID-19 virus. Calling it Italy’s “darkest hour,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, prompted by those figures, announced the nationwide lockdown effective from Tuesday until April 3 on the entire population of 60 million.