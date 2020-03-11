Coronavirus : Kerala man with corona symptoms flees from hospital

A man who reached Pala General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus fled from the hospital without waiting for treatment. A native of Kumily who came from Saudi Arabia fled from the hospital without informing the hospital authorities.

The man reached the casualty of the hospital with cold and cough Thursday night at 11 pm. He was shifted to the observation department of the hospital for more tests including lab test as he had symptoms of corona. However, the medical officer said that he fled from the hospital before conducting the tests.

His wife had accompanied him to the hospital. He told hospital authorities that he sought treatment at Kumily primary health centre and was referred to Kottayam medical college hospital for better treatment and more tests. He reached Pala General Hospital on his way to Kottayam. It is doubtful whether the address given is correct or not. Police is enquiring about him following the directive of the collector.