Coronavirus : Total COVID-19 positive cases in India crosses 60

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare announced that with the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the total cases rise to 60 across the country. The Ministry stated that eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Health Ministry informed that the total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians. Giving state-wise details of the COVID-19 spread in India, the Ministry informed that Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases while Kerala has till now reported nine cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

The Health ministry said five positive cases have been reported in Delhi, while nine persons were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday. Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.