Coronavirus : Total COVID-19 positive cases in India crosses 60

Total number of Coronavirus victims in India crossed 60 after Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 14 new cases. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till March 31.

Similar measure was adopted by Jammu and Kashmir. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold, the Kerala government said.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran and also carried 529 samples for investigation.

More than 116,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,000 have died as the disease disrupts the global economic growth. Mainland China reported 19 new cases as of Monday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.