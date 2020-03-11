COVID 19 :Sri Lanka confirms its first case. Two positive reports from India

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases from Delhi and Rajasthan, taking the number of cases in India to 52. However, the state health authorities put the figure at 61 with eight in Kerala, three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Rajasthan patient, who is an 85-year-old man, had returned from Dubai on February 28. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and an intense contact tracing was underway.

Nearly 1,400 contacts of those tested with virus has been put under observation. Around 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen who tested positive in Bhutan are put under surveillance in Assam.

On the other hand, first Sri Lankan patient infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country has been identified last night (10), the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has said.

The 52-year-old patient is a tour guide and he has recently provided services to an Italian tour group, a media release issued by the Presidential Secretariat said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe has said that the patient has been quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda and treatment has been commenced.