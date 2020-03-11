D K Shivakumar is the new Karnataka Congress President

Karnataka Congress appointed senior politician DK Shivakumar as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The press release by the AICC confirmed it today.

Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi & Saleem Ahammed were also named as working presidents of the KPCC in the same, while Ajay Singh and M Narayanswamy were named as Chief Whips for the Congress in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council respectively.

Shivakumar has steadily risen among the Congress ranks, and has previously helped in campaigning, strategising, and in 2018, convincing rebel Congress candidates in Telangana to withdraw their nominations.

He played a key role in the formation of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka, and in the 2019 Karnataka crisis, when 12 Congress MLAs resigned in a move to topple the government, Shivakumar was on-hand to help resolve the issue. His record shows consistency in overcoming crises, making him the go-to man for the Congress time and time again.