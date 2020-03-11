Four Indians arrested for entering US illegally

Four Indians were among six people arrested by the US border authority here for entering the country illegally, officials said.

US Border Patrol agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station arrested the six individuals in connection to a failed smuggling attempt last week. The border patrol agents stopped a vehicle and found that four of the occupants were citizens of India who entered the US illegally and not at a designated port of entry.

A second vehicle involved was also stopped. All occupants from both the vehicles were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing, the officials said.