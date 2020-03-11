HBD Poonam Pandey : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Poonam Pandey is an Indian film actress known for her works in Bollywood and Telugu cinema.She began her career as a model.She became one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest and appeared on the cover page of the fashion magazine.

Poonam Pandey became a household name with Cricket World Cup 2011 and every one knows why. That’s the reason, she has become one such actress who automatically become talk of the town as and when cricket is being discussed.

With the interesting image she carries, know some interesting facts about this starlet. And, you will be surprised that being Bold and Bikini’s are not the only things to be known about this controversial actress.

Poonam Pandey’s Nasha:

The Nasha Actress, giving an adult treat, has many Nasha in Life. No, Nasha just doesn’t mean drinking and doing Nasha. She means everyone has some kind of Nasha in life and for her biggest ones are uploading pictures on the net and listening to music. What A Nasha, Pandey Ji!

Poonam Pandey- Celebrity Over night:

Poonam Pandey has been really lucky when it comes to becoming/making of the celebrity! You know why? She became the famous star over night! By just announcing to strip if India were to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup though she never actually stripped when team won the world cup. But, the news was still more than enough to bring all the fame, name and money for her. And she did strip when Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5. Kudos to your guts lady!

And no, she has not made any such announcements for the Cricket World Cup 2015. Let’s see what keeps the Indian cricketers motivated to win the World cup this time.

Obsessed about herself:

She loves to click her pictures and to pose and look in the mirror in sexy clothes. Is it #Selfination or #Selfienasha Poonam?

Year 2011 Lucky Year:

The year 2011 seems to be the luckiest for the starlet. Guess the Google baba also was fallen in love with the star, as she was one of the most searched persons on Google India.

Highly Confident:

It isn’t surprising to see that Poonam Pandey even after being in so many controversies has been facing every interview in the most confident manner. Being so young and facing controversies with such confidence is remarkable. Isn’t it?

Beauty with Brains persona:

If you had the mindset that beautiful girls are dumb (like Alia Bhatt), you are mistaken. The image will be changed incase of Pandey Ji because she isn’t only bold and beautiful, she is intelligent too. One can get that fact cleared as her website made such a fast progress.

Bold like no one:

Hats off to Poonam Pandey boldness. She has entered the B-World with one motto in her mind- to do something, which no one in the industry has even done before. She wants to be so unique that she can even shop in bikini and if role demands, she can wear one too.

Poonam Pandey – a Bikini Lover:

Poonam Pandey, the sexilicious personality, is so fascinated with bikinis that she herself claims that there is no bikini left in this entire world that she hasn’t worn. Isn’t that an achievement?

Childhood Memories:

The girl you find extra bombshell presently was innocent too once. When she was in school, she had proposed a boy who apparently, ended up complaining the teacher about it. Cute right?

Any better fan of Indian Cricket Team?

Is anyone better fan of our Indian Cricket Team than Poonam Madame? I guess no one. Her extreme dedication and fan following feeling led her to claim she will strip if India wins the 2011 India World Cup. Who does that, right?