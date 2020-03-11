HM Amit Shah gives 10 point report on Delhi riots at Lok Sabha

HM Amit Shah, conceded that the Delhi riots where a hatched conspiracy but fell short of accusing the inactivity of Delhi police during the riots.

Shah started his report speech paying ‘tributes’ to all those who lost their lives in the riots. The opposition demanded Shah’s resignation to which the ruling side defended with havoc. The opposition parties staged a walkout as a demonstration of protest.

1 Shah defended the governments’ decision to take the riot subject for house debate after Holi, as it may ignite communal sentiments.

2 700 FIRs had been registered so far.2647 had been arrested or detained and two SIT teams had been dedicated to lead concerned investigations.

3 Amit Shah reminded the house that he even skipped a dinner with US President Trump and a visit to Agra. He praised Delhi Police for curbing the riots in Northern Delhi.

4 Not disclosing the deceased on the basis of religion Shah, said that 52 Indians had been killed in riots.526 had been seriously injured,300 homes were burnt down. Both temples and Mosques were vandalized.

5 Shah highlighted that 60 social media accounts were created on 22 February and were deleted on 26 th of February. Investigating teams are probing these accounts which were used to incite communal hatred and organizing a mob for the riots. The account holders’ details are traced and the posts they made for one week where fully toxic.

6 Amit Shah agreed that a mob of not less than 300 came from UP to spread communal disharmony in Delhi. The mob was active in the following violence and inhumane gore in Delhi. This agrees to the opposition parties’ claim that nationalistic organizations are behind the riot conspiracy.

7 Face recognition Softwares are used to identify 1100 assaulters in the riot. More than 300 of them are from UP. He stressed that the Software will not identify people with the clothes they wear, a stint at PM Modi who earlier said the anti-CAA protestors can be identified with their costume.

8 Shah accused Sonia Gandhi of hate speech taking special care not to mention her by name. He alleged Waris Pathan too for hate speech. Made no mention of Kapil Mishra and the Union minister’s hate speech.

9 The last part of HMs speech was a mud sling and rewinded past to 1984 Sikh riots and accused that 76 percent of riots took place during the Congress rule.

10 Anti CAA protestors were also involved in the riots.No one who took part in the riot will be spared, Amit Shah concluded his speech with this base note which stands as a cornerstone on the future proceedings of his ministry.