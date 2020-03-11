Saudi company slammed for using migrant worker as human sanitizer

In a time where in Corona virus is gripping the world, precautions also come handy with information being spread on the internet. Washing hands being the most important step, one cannot stress enough on how important it has become at this time of medical emergency.

However, things turned ugly when an office in a Saudi Arabian oil company assigned a migrant worker to be a human sanitizer dispenser.

As seen in the pictures that went viral on social media, the worker is seen wearing a mask and a box that dispenses hand sanitizer can be seen approaching staff in the lobby and outside perimeter of one of the oil behemoth’s buildings.