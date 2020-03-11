Scientists classifies new symptom for Covid-19, mimics another virus

Scientists in Singapore have identified new symptoms of a coronavirus-induced disease that can create a false picture of a patient having dengue fever. The results of the study by doctors and experts from several local hospitals and research centers are published on Tuesday by the Straits Times.

“The patient comes in with a typical clinical picture for dengue — high temperature and a rash. At the same time, it does not have the usual COVID-19 (a disease caused by a new coronavirus) symptoms — runny nose, cough, sore throat,” the report notes. Moreover, sometimes laboratory tests “can show false positive results on dengue,” the scientists explained

The new finding highlights the necessity for accurate diagnosis of the disease, as incorrect treatment can pose a danger not only to the patient but also to others. Corona is a family of viruses with a ‘crown’ envelope which it uses for its high latency – virtually getting unnoticed in normal test procedures. In humans, they’re typically spread via airborne droplets of fluid produced by infected individuals.

The mimicking technique of the virus was earlier proposed by Chinese scientists which is now confirmed by Singapore clinical reports.