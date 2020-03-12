Corona Virus: More new cases reported in UAE today

More new cases of Coronaviurs were reported in UAE on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in a statement has announced new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.The total number positive coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 85 now.

Two Italians, two Filipinos, one Montenegrin, one Canadian, one German, one Pakistani, one Emirati, one Russian and one British citizen were found positive with coronavirus on today.

The ministry also informed that the individuals who were tested positive were under stable condition and given medical treatment.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) urged all citizens to stick to preventive health and personal hygiene measures tp prevent the spread of the disease. The authority also asked all people to depend upon official sources for news and information and avoid the spreading of misinformation.