Coronavirus: Airports in Dubai comes with important decision

Mar 12, 2020, 06:50 pm IST
Authorities in UAE has announced that  passengers will have to go through certain medical tests at airports in Dubai. All the passengers coming from Thailand, Lebanon, Syria, Italy, and People’s Republic of China will have to undergo thermal screening and nasal swab tests at all airports in Dubai.

The tests will carried out by Dubai Health Authority’s airport medical center team. The new decision was taken to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The new decision was taken as per the directive of e UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), UAE health authorities and other authorities.

The airport authorities also informed that flights to and from Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Islamic Republic of Iran, and People’s Republic of China, except for Beijing have been suspended.

