Coronavirus: Airports in Dubai comes with important decision

Authorities in UAE has announced that passengers will have to go through certain medical tests at airports in Dubai. All the passengers coming from Thailand, Lebanon, Syria, Italy, and People’s Republic of China will have to undergo thermal screening and nasal swab tests at all airports in Dubai.

The tests will carried out by Dubai Health Authority’s airport medical center team. The new decision was taken to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The new decision was taken as per the directive of e UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), UAE health authorities and other authorities.

Starting today, we are implementing thermal scanning for all @emirates passengers flying from Dubai International Airport to all US destinations. This proactive measure is part of our ongoing efforts in response to the latest COVID-19 pandemic developments. @DXB pic.twitter.com/NMKDhTGFfV — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) March 12, 2020

The airport authorities also informed that flights to and from Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Islamic Republic of Iran, and People’s Republic of China, except for Beijing have been suspended.