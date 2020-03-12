Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 4200, over 1,18,000 infected cases

The WHO, issuing a statement characterising the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, also said that there are now more than 1,18,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

“Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher,” the statement said.

It added, “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.”