Coronavirus: Important advisory issued by UAE

UAE has issued an important advisory for all its citizen. UAE has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to India.The advisory was issued amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The decision comes in implementation of the instructions issued by the Indian government, which stated that all foreigners holding Indian visas of all kinds will be barred from entering India until further notice as a precautionary measure taken by the Indian government to reduce novel Coronavirus spread”, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The @UAEembassyIndia calls on #UAE citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of #India at present time, in implementation of the instructions issued by the Indian government@drahmedalbanna @MoFAICUAE @Twajudi

The UAE Embassy in New Delhi requested UAE citizens currently in India to register on the ministry’s ‘Twajudi’ service, and contact the embassy at +91 81819 11111.