Coronavirus: Indian Embassy in US issues advisory on suspension of visas

Indian Embassy here has issued an advisory on travel to India amid coronavirus spread, saying the Centre has suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel.

In a statement, the embassy said that the visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till 15 April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure,” read the statement.

“Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT (0800 EST) on 13 March 2020 at the port of departure,” it added.