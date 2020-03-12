Coronavirus : These two celebrities test positive for COVID-19

The US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor is currently on the Gold Coast filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled production about Elvis Presley.

Hanks wrote on Instagram on Thursday that after he and Wilson had been feeling “a bit tired, like we had colds” they arranged to be tested for the virus and had been “found to be positive”.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches,” he wrote on his official Instagram page.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

“Well, now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”