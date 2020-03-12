COVID 19: Important news for Delhi residents

Amid the escalating COVID 19 fear, the Delhi government today declared to close all the cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31.

This comes after the rise in the cases of virus affected people rising to six in the national capital and 14 foreign nationals in Haryana.

With the number of novel coronavirus cases increasing in India and globally, PM Narendra Modi Thursday assured that his government is “fully vigilant” about the prevailing situation and that multiple steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the citizens. In a tweet, the Prime Minister stated that none of his ministers will travel abroad in the upcoming days and urged people to avoid non-essential travel.

The Ministry of Health Thursday said that the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease in India is now 73. Its website says that the total number of passengers screened at airports were 10,57,506, while the total number of confirmed cases across India are now 73.

As another step of precaution, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from tomorrow, March 13, till further notice.