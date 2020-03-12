Israel scientists silently closing in for an effective Covid-19 vaccine !

Israel scientists are likely to announce an effective vaccine for Covid-19, as per a report published in a local media, based in Jerusalem.

Israeli daily Ha’aretz in its Thursday edition reported that Israel’s Institute for Biological Research, supervised by the Prime Minister’s office, have recently had a significant breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability, production of antibodies for those who already have the virus and development of a vaccine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered IIBR to start working on developing a vaccine for Covid-19 on February 1.

The Israeli Biological research is a top-class facility with over 50 experienced scientists working with top-notch infrastructure for Bio-medical research. The institute is located in the central Israeli town of Nes Tziona and earlier functioned as a facility for Bio-chemical warfare under Israel Defence Forces’ Science Corps. Later it was transformed into a civilian organization but still monitored by PMO’s office.

However, the Israeli Defense Ministry had denied the report and commented that ‘if and when there will be something to report it will be done in an orderly fashion’.