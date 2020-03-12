Man put under life imprisonment for raping minor

A court in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl about five years ago.

District and sessions court judge S G Vedpathakon Monday convicted the accused, Sanjay Ranghnath Havare, a resident of Rohanwadi here, and awarded him life imprisonment, assistant government pleader Varsha Mukimsaid.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 26- year-old convict, he said.The police arrested and booked him under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)

The convict raped the 17-year-old girl on two occasions in July 2015 after threatening her, according to the prosecution.