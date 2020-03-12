Popular TV hosts Ellen and Jimmy Fallon stopped filming before audience. Know the reason here.

Popular Television shows in the United States have decided to not tape in front of a live studio audience with regard to the spread of COVID 19. Famous host, Ellen DeGeneres, announced her decision on Twitter. She said that she will be continuing her talkshow without a studio audience. She also apoligised saying that she was doing it for the health of her fans, her staff and crew.

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

Late night shows have taken similar precautions. CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are among those who have also announced that they would tape their broadcasts in theatres and studios without a live audience.