DH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Popular TV hosts Ellen and Jimmy Fallon stopped filming before audience. Know the reason here.

Mar 12, 2020, 05:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Popular Television shows in the United States have decided to not tape in front of a live studio audience with regard to the spread of COVID 19. Famous host, Ellen DeGeneres, announced her decision on Twitter. She said that she will be continuing her talkshow without a studio audience. She also apoligised saying that she was doing it for the health of her fans, her staff and crew.

Late night shows have taken similar precautions. CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are among those who have also announced that they would tape their broadcasts in theatres and studios without a live audience.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close