Rajnikanth appears in a press meet

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are ahead for the coming year, Superstar Rajnikanth appeared before press. He saiod that he has “never aspired to become a Chief Minister but only wants a change.”

The actor said his proposal includes appointing an “educated and compassionate youngster” as the Chief Minister.

Last week, he had said he is disappointed about one thing, after his meeting with district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (Rajini People’s Forum). Without divulging much, he said, “We discussed many issues. Personally, I am disappointed about one thing. I shall tell when the time comes.”

The superstar had said he would launch his party ahead of the 2021 state polls.

In 1996, Rajinikanth’s signature line that “Even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa won elections” enabled the DMK’s alliance to sweep the assembly election.

DMK chief MK Stalin too is aggressively working to win the Chief Minister’s chair.